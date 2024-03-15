What Do You Suppose God Came From? Understanding Coming with Divine Love, How Divine Love Changes the Soul, Will We Ever Understand God? New Age Concept of God, 6th Sphere Spirits

Full Original:
20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P2
Cut:
1h00m15s - 1h09m34s
Website:
*************
“IT’S THE RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD THAT TELLS YOU EVERYTHING ABOUT GOD’S NATURE AND PERSONALITY.”
@ 1h04m27s
“GOD DOESN’T NEED US TO UNDERSTAND GOD. GOD JUST DESIRES TO SHARE LOVE AND OTHER UNDERSTANDINGS WITH US.”
@ 1h06m52s
“WHAT GOD’S CREATED THE SYSTEM FOR IS THAT YOU ALL COME TO UNDERSTAND YOURSELF IN THE END.”
@ 1h07m10s
“IT’S ONLY WHEN YOU RECEIVE GOD’S LOVE THAT YOU START UNDERSTAND FULLY GOD’S UNIVERSE.”
@ 1h09m15s
