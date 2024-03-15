Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Do You Suppose God Came From? Understanding Coming with Divine Love, How Divine Love Changes the Soul, Will We Ever Understand God? New Age Concept of God, 6th Sphere Spirits
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
93 Subscribers
6 views
Published a day ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/b1wlHYWYs7E

20131019 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Philadelphia S1P2


Cut:

1h00m15s - 1h09m34s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************



“IT’S THE RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD THAT TELLS YOU EVERYTHING ABOUT GOD’S NATURE AND PERSONALITY.”

@ 1h04m27s


“GOD DOESN’T NEED US TO UNDERSTAND GOD. GOD JUST DESIRES TO SHARE LOVE AND OTHER UNDERSTANDINGS WITH US.”

@ 1h06m52s


“WHAT GOD’S CREATED THE SYSTEM FOR IS THAT YOU ALL COME TO UNDERSTAND YOURSELF IN THE END.”

@ 1h07m10s


“IT’S ONLY WHEN YOU RECEIVE GOD’S LOVE THAT YOU START UNDERSTAND FULLY GOD’S UNIVERSE.”

@ 1h09m15s


Keywords
spiritualitysimplegods creationsoul fooddivine love pathsoul condition6th sphere spiritssoul healingreincarnated jesusfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythinggods divine lovewhere god came fromlast question to be answeredgod the infinite beingcan i become godbecoming godlikeunderstanding fully gods universesoul transformation with divine love

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket