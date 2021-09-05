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Doctor Peter McCullough weighs in on the shot (subtitled)
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220 views • September 05, 2021
Americans and people worldwide should be extraordinarily alarmed. Dr Peter McCullough is a physician and professor of medicine at Texas A&M College. He says this whole pandemic was, from the beginning, about the vaccines. Why do the “stakeholders” want a needle in every arm? There is something very wrong and the vaccines have passed every threshold for NOT being safe. This is a horrendous bioweapon that has been thrust on the public.
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