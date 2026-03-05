CHP Talks: Levi Minderhoud and John Sikkema—Rallying in Ottawa Against Bill C-9!

March 5, 2026: My special guests this week are Levi Minderhoud, Policy Analyst at ARPA Canada (Association for Reformed Political Action) and John Sikkema, Director of Law and Policy at ARPA. We discuss the terrible legislation being pushed by the Liberals and their Bloc colleagues—Bill C-9—and the urgent need for Christians and all Canadians who value freedom to resist its adoption in Parliament. We also talk about the Rally being hosted by ARPA on Parliament Hill, scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 12 noon. We encourage all who can to attend!

Viewers and listeners can learn more about this Rally and other efforts of the ARPA team by visiting https://arpacanada.ca





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/