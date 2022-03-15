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Definition of Zionism: Zelensky (Jewish?) does the Nazi Salute "as a joke"
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98 views • March 15, 2022
Here we have the definition of Zionism. Ukrainian President Zelensky is seen here doing the Nazi salute "as a joke", when he is supposedly Jewish.
Tell me, would this joke fly in the USA, no matter what religion you are?
Short answer: No.
This man has disgraced all legitimate Jewish people by turning Nazi'ism into a joke.
Tell me, would this joke fly in the USA, no matter what religion you are?
Short answer: No.
This man has disgraced all legitimate Jewish people by turning Nazi'ism into a joke.
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