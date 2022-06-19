9th Antifa Killed (Itself)

Written report with all the links - https://justintrouble.substack.com/p/8th-antifa-killed Subscribe to my writings and videos - https://justintrouble.substack.com/p/justin-trouble

That death metal music was from the song "Finally Happy" by I'm in a Coffin.

The acoustic jam was me.

The thunder was real.

But seriously, I am not happy this person is dead. Perhaps the world is better off this way but I wish that he had been a healthy person and a good person.

