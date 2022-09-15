Israel’s Recent Vaccine Investigation Report Shows Many Adverse Effects, Even With Many Cover-Ups

https://gnews.org/post/p1lab75df

09/13/2022 Israeli Ministry of Health finally just released their report on these adverse events a month ago. In fact, the doctors who were hired by the Ministry of Health to carry out the study found more problems than what Pfizer had found in its own trials. But then the report that was printed mentioned none of it. In a leaked video, doctors admitted that they discovered many adverse effects that stay in the body and do not go away

