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Les Ingrédients Cachés du Vaccin || Maitre Carlo Brusa
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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51 views • September 22, 2021
L'avocat maître Carlo Brusa dresse la liste des ingrédients composant la soupe chimique 19.
Est-ce bien clair pour tout le monde désormais ?

C'est un génocide planétaire !!!

* Source: Réaction 19 - https://reaction19.fr/

* Références:
Composition des pseudo-vaccins – Dr Robert YOUNG: https://reaction19.fr/reaction19/enquetes-reaction19/140921-composition-des-pseudo-vaccins-dr-robert-young/

Comirnaty (Pfizer BioNTech) – Notice Information de l’utilisateur: https://reaction19.fr/reaction19/enquetes-reaction19/140921-comirnaty-pfizer-biontech-notice-information-de-lutilisateur/

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Inscrivez-vous à cette chaîne pour être mis au courant de nos futures vidéos et rendez-nous visite sur notre blog (en anglais) : http://free2shine.net

* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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ingredientsparasitealuminiumvaccincovidgraphene
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