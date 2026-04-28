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King Charles is running out of time. His swollen sausage fingers are reaching their limit, and according to whistleblowers deep inside the palace, the monarch has been diagnosed with kuru - the ruthless prion disease triggered by consuming infected human brain tissue.
As his highly redacted links to Jeffrey Epstein detonate in the open, the walls are closing in. This is the reckoning the Firm has dreaded for decades.