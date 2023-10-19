Create New Account
Ep. 31: How To Avoid World War III
Son of the Republic
* Vivek attacked for opposing World War III

* The potential for disaster in America

* What does an Israeli ground invasion mean?

* The appropriate response to Hamas

* The real threat of nuclear war


Tucker On Xwitter | 18 October 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1714827415241867538

Keywords
americapridetucker carlsonisraelww3threatdestructiondisasterhamasnuclear warworld warvivek ramaswamyground invasionappropriate response

