Ep. 31: How To Avoid World War III

* Vivek attacked for opposing World War III
* The potential for disaster in America
* What does an Israeli ground invasion mean?
* The appropriate response to Hamas
* The real threat of nuclear war
Tucker On Xwitter | 18 October 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1714827415241867538
