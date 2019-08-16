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St. Michael - Remain Alert - Mt. Vesuvius
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18 views • August 16, 2019
"It is necessary for the children of God to recognize the Divine Truth and maintain the discernment that the Holy Spirit gives you. For this you need to be creatures that have emptied the stench of evil and are willing to be more of God than of the world.
People of God, the Sun is emanating its magnetic plasma contaminants towards the universe, and these will reach the Earth, causing means of communication to fail worldwide at a certain moment.
Then cold will come throughout the Earth, and with it plagues will affect man.
Do not forget that volcanoes are becoming active; some will cause more damage than others smaller ones, remain alert regarding the volcano Vesuvius." - St Michael the Archangel
People of God, the Sun is emanating its magnetic plasma contaminants towards the universe, and these will reach the Earth, causing means of communication to fail worldwide at a certain moment.
Then cold will come throughout the Earth, and with it plagues will affect man.
Do not forget that volcanoes are becoming active; some will cause more damage than others smaller ones, remain alert regarding the volcano Vesuvius." - St Michael the Archangel
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