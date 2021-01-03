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4/13/18 #HR1865: UN/WHO Pedo Arrested, Trump's EO Targets Military Pedo-Elite, #TAXSHAM
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75 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/13/18 Today's report includes the income tax scam, Trump team trolls the Cabal with FF in Syria confirmed by two Russian Ambassadors, Facebook is the successor of the Pentagon project LifeLog, intended to "dominate the human domain" with mass data collection surveillance, and Peter Dalglish, the founder of Street Kids International and advisor to the WHO and multiple NGO's, including the UN-HABITAT in Kabul, arrested for pedophilia in Nepal and detained for 25 days in an in-depth investigation by the Central Intelligence Bureau in Kathmandu.
Blog with newslinks:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/u-n-pedo-street-kids-int-l-founder-peter-dalglish-arrested-syria-staged-gas-attack-confirmed-usmilpedo
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! I want to give a special shout out to Hiroko for his generous donation to the channel! I appreciate every wonderful comment, each prayer, all intelligence links and every donation! We are FREE and we are acting, praying and demanding a FREE USA based on the restoration of our Republic!
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Let's demand a REAL CONGRESS in the USA in 2018! #NOMOREFAKECONGRESS! Vote Independent.
4/13/18 Today's report includes the income tax scam, Trump team trolls the Cabal with FF in Syria confirmed by two Russian Ambassadors, Facebook is the successor of the Pentagon project LifeLog, intended to "dominate the human domain" with mass data collection surveillance, and Peter Dalglish, the founder of Street Kids International and advisor to the WHO and multiple NGO's, including the UN-HABITAT in Kabul, arrested for pedophilia in Nepal and detained for 25 days in an in-depth investigation by the Central Intelligence Bureau in Kathmandu.
Blog with newslinks:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/u-n-pedo-street-kids-int-l-founder-peter-dalglish-arrested-syria-staged-gas-attack-confirmed-usmilpedo
Thanks to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! I want to give a special shout out to Hiroko for his generous donation to the channel! I appreciate every wonderful comment, each prayer, all intelligence links and every donation! We are FREE and we are acting, praying and demanding a FREE USA based on the restoration of our Republic!
If you would like to support YAFTV with donations to give this platform more resources to generate quality news:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Let's demand a REAL CONGRESS in the USA in 2018! #NOMOREFAKECONGRESS! Vote Independent.
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