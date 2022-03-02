© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recognizing the Increasing Demonic Realm Amongst Us Mike Adams Deborah Pietsch & Scott Bartle God Wins Super Bowl 2022 Humanity Goes On the Offense During Live Broadcast
Follow
0
Share
Report
92 views • March 02, 2022
Segment 1 of 6 for "God Wins Super Bowl 2022 ~ Humanity Goes On The Offense"
Mike Adams kicks off our live broadcast for "God Wins Super Bowl 2020" live broadcast during the day of the big game and big halftime show! Mike has had his eyes wide open for quite some time. He recognizes the realm of devil worshipping and the demonic realm that has become increasingly obvious. Mike also believes, along with Deb & Scott that we are going to start "seeing" more and more physical representation of this realm in our physical world.
We had a lively conversation about all sorts of different aspects of this evil that is revealing itself. Mike truly loves humanity, loves God and is a Warrior of Light!
Overall Description of the 5 hour Live Broadcast "God Wins Super Bowl 2022"
It’s Time… For Humanity to go on the OFFENSE with all of the Evil that is perpetrated against Humanity, the animals and Mother Earth.
Regardless of whether you know this yet or not, the Super Bowl Half Time Performance has been a Satanic Ritual Ceremony since at least 1991. Currently it is the 2nd largest public televised display of this kind of ceremony. The Olympics Opening Ceremony being the largest public Satanic Ceremony. It’s also one of the biggest weeks for human and sex trafficking.
Why should you care?
Because this ceremony is used, to anchor incredible amounts of powerful dark arts, black magic and occult in the way of spells and curses that are interfering with:
Your Free Will
Your Daily Life
Our Collective Free Will
God’s Will
Our ability to manifest God’s Divine Plan
and this is just the beginning of a long list
It’s Time…
For Humanity to go on the OFFENSE in regards to all of the evil that has infiltrated most or all aspects of our infrastructure globally.
Enter “God Wins Super Bowl 2022” Live Broadcast being Produced & Created by Deborah Pietsch & Scott Bartle of Warriors of Light Ministries.com and TranscendTheMatrix.com This live broadcast event is going to be an expanded version of what we produced in 2015 as a Counter Protocol of Light Live Broadcast. You can watch that event here. We got the Guidance to do this 10 days before the 2015 Super Bowl and with God’s Divine Alignment, we put together an amazing team of “decoders” and “symbolism” experts. We unpacked all sorts of information during the time of the game. Then during the half time show, we engaged in PRAYER, INVOKING JESUS AND GOD, TRANSMUTING ENERGIES and ACTIVATING LIGHT to “COUNTER” the darkness.
It's Time... And This Is JUST The Beginning!
Join the conversation at our Telegram group at:
https://t.me/transcendthematrix
Truth Social: @DeborahPietsch and @ScottBartle
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/deborahpietsch
Online Community: https://greatawakeningglobalcommunity.com/
All other social media, Instagram, Facebook, Gab and others as our names or websites
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TranscendTheMatrix
Website: www.TranscendTheMatrix.com and WarriorOfLightMinistries.com
Mike Adams kicks off our live broadcast for "God Wins Super Bowl 2020" live broadcast during the day of the big game and big halftime show! Mike has had his eyes wide open for quite some time. He recognizes the realm of devil worshipping and the demonic realm that has become increasingly obvious. Mike also believes, along with Deb & Scott that we are going to start "seeing" more and more physical representation of this realm in our physical world.
We had a lively conversation about all sorts of different aspects of this evil that is revealing itself. Mike truly loves humanity, loves God and is a Warrior of Light!
Overall Description of the 5 hour Live Broadcast "God Wins Super Bowl 2022"
It’s Time… For Humanity to go on the OFFENSE with all of the Evil that is perpetrated against Humanity, the animals and Mother Earth.
Regardless of whether you know this yet or not, the Super Bowl Half Time Performance has been a Satanic Ritual Ceremony since at least 1991. Currently it is the 2nd largest public televised display of this kind of ceremony. The Olympics Opening Ceremony being the largest public Satanic Ceremony. It’s also one of the biggest weeks for human and sex trafficking.
Why should you care?
Because this ceremony is used, to anchor incredible amounts of powerful dark arts, black magic and occult in the way of spells and curses that are interfering with:
Your Free Will
Your Daily Life
Our Collective Free Will
God’s Will
Our ability to manifest God’s Divine Plan
and this is just the beginning of a long list
It’s Time…
For Humanity to go on the OFFENSE in regards to all of the evil that has infiltrated most or all aspects of our infrastructure globally.
Enter “God Wins Super Bowl 2022” Live Broadcast being Produced & Created by Deborah Pietsch & Scott Bartle of Warriors of Light Ministries.com and TranscendTheMatrix.com This live broadcast event is going to be an expanded version of what we produced in 2015 as a Counter Protocol of Light Live Broadcast. You can watch that event here. We got the Guidance to do this 10 days before the 2015 Super Bowl and with God’s Divine Alignment, we put together an amazing team of “decoders” and “symbolism” experts. We unpacked all sorts of information during the time of the game. Then during the half time show, we engaged in PRAYER, INVOKING JESUS AND GOD, TRANSMUTING ENERGIES and ACTIVATING LIGHT to “COUNTER” the darkness.
It's Time... And This Is JUST The Beginning!
Join the conversation at our Telegram group at:
https://t.me/transcendthematrix
Truth Social: @DeborahPietsch and @ScottBartle
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/deborahpietsch
Online Community: https://greatawakeningglobalcommunity.com/
All other social media, Instagram, Facebook, Gab and others as our names or websites
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TranscendTheMatrix
Website: www.TranscendTheMatrix.com and WarriorOfLightMinistries.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.