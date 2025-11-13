Trump ignored the Epstein questions & then they kicked out the reporters, last night.

Adding:

Israel is now pushing for an unprecedented 20-year military aid deal with the U.S., DOUBLE the length of every previous MOU, and reshaping the package with “America First” language to secure Trump’s support, according to Axios (https://www.axios.com/2025/11/13/israel-military-aid-us-billions-20-years).

Key points:

➡️ The current 10-year, $38B aid framework signed under Obama expires in 2028.

➡️ Israel wants the next deal finalized within the next year.

➡️ Earlier MOUs were 10-year packages worth $21.3B (1998), $32B (2008), and $38B (2016).

➡️ Biden already approved additional billions for Israel during the Gaza war.

What Israel is proposing now:

1️⃣ Extend the agreement to 20 years, taking U.S. commitments through Israel’s 100th anniversary in 2048.

2️⃣ Rebrand part of the aid as joint U.S.–Israel R&D — on defense tech, military AI, and the Golden Dome project — so it can be sold as benefiting the U.S. military, not just Israel.

This structure is explicitly designed to align with Trump’s “America First” rhetoric and defuse MAGA resistance to foreign aid.

The push comes at a moment when Trump is facing intense political pressure due to the release of the new Epstein files, while simultaneously trying to maintain support among both pro-Israel Republicans and an anti-foreign-aid base. Locking in a long-term deal now would give Israel insurance through a volatile political period in Washington.

The White House declined to comment.