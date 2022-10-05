Episode 178: Kids and Sleep; Setting A Better Sleep Schedule with Karen Winters

Is it too early to create a sleep schedule for your baby? No, it is never too early to develop a sleep schedule. You will modify that sleep schedule as they grow but it can be started.

Karen Winters and Dr. Deb discuss creating a sleep schedule for your newborn, infant, toddler, and up. Ever wonder what the best bedtime should be for your child? Karen shares the bedtime for different ages and what you can do to implement that sleep schedule.

Struggling with a child who just won’t go to sleep? it is common to struggle with getting children to wind down and go to bed. But setting a routine, like bath time, storybook reading and connected play can help with this routine.

PUT DOWN THE COMPUTER one of the biggest problems for kids and adults is screen time. Limit your nightly screen time or use blue light filters to protect your sleep.

10:18 Teaching the skill of independent sleep is similar to teaching a child how to ride a bike.

11:04 The age of a child that you have to start teaching about sleeping habits.

13:20 Things that parents should be aware of that could impact the sleep of their children.

16:23 Determining the good tricks or tips that a family is going to use to help their baby change their sleep pattern.

18:08 The length of time a child should sleep.

21:03 Things that we do as parents that can reflect negatively on our children’s sleep.

26:34 The reason why you have to push screen time a little bit out farther from bedtime.

30:15 Why you should set a bedtime.

34:38 You do have to wake a sleeping baby in certain situations.

37:20 At a certain age, even as young as two, you should have that conversation about the importance of sleep.