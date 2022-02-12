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Why are Vax Injuries Being Concealed?
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147 views • February 12, 2022
This video by the RAIR Foundation asks why there have been so many adverse effects from the Covid vaccine, but these injuries are being censored, blocked, cancelled, concealed, and hidden from public view.
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