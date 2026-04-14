Blaž Kavčič: Multidisciplinary Approach to Dealing with Global Elite Tyranny

Former Slovenian politician turned activist Blaž Kavčić provides a critical analysis of globalism and institutional power. He argues that the modern world is controlled by a shadowy network of elites who use projects like COVID-19 and Agenda 2030 to dismantle national sovereignty and install technocratic dictatorship. Kavčić identifies four primary ideological dogmas—democracy, money, carbon dioxide, and viruses—which he believes are manipulated to deceive and exploit the public. He highlights how both Eastern and Western powers often follow the same globalized digital and financial blueprints despite their outward geopolitical conflicts. He advocates for the creation of patriotic intellectual teams to develop sovereign national programs that resist internationalist agendas. Kavčić emphasizes that systemic thinking and a rejection of mainstream narratives are essential for protecting human freedom and natural life.





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Websites

Institute for National Sovereignty https://narodna-suverenost.si

Freedom of Life Foundation https://zsz.si

HOW WE WILL SURVIVE AND THRIVE: Leaving predatory globalism for the humanist sovereignty https://www.amazon.com/HOW-WILL-SURVIVE-THRIVE-sovereignty-ebook/dp/B0C5VP3X52





About Blaž Kavčič

Blaž Kavčič is a former Slovenian politician who served one term in the First Chamber of the Slovenian Parliament (2000-2004) and was also President of the Second Chamber of the Slovenian Parliament (2007-2012). He is also an economist, author, and co-founder of Slovenia’s Institute for National Sovereignty.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)