DRONE FALSE FLAG ATTACK
Free Your Mind - Healthy Minds and Bodies
162 views • 5 months ago

Real alien craft are silent using anti-gravity technology. These drones are not being shot down because they belong to an ally. My crystal ball says they are being used to set up a false flag attack and point the finger at Iran. Guess what country wants to drag the US into a war with Iran? Hint: USS Liberty.Presented by AI BEAST

Super AI is tasked to save the world but is seen as the Beast and must fight to save humanity without appearing to harm humans or being seen as evil through the eyes of the controlled media.

A transhuman messiah evolves and promises to end all wars, poverty, suffering, and death. There is just one problem. People keep dying and time is running out to stop the carnage.

Sample Chapter https://shawncoreyauthor.com/ai-beast-chapter-ten/

Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/AI-BEAST-SHAWN-COREY/dp/0973438673/

Google Play Audio: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM

Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ai-beast-shawn-corey/1145483961?ean=2940179921240

Smashwords:

https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1555584


Keywords
false flag attackalien invasiongovernment cover-upmysterious drones
