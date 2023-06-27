Russia went on the Offensive in 'DONBAS' amid the Failure of AFU's Counteroffensive in the South

The attacks on the 'Sivashinsky' and 'Chongarsky' bridges between the Crimea and the Kherson region did not give the Ukrainian army anything. Damage to the 'Chongarsky' bridge turned out to be insignificant, while the 'Sivashinsky' bridge remained intact, as the bridge's air defense system worked in normal mode, allowing all attacking targets to be destroyed. However, fragments of enemy missiles still caused minor damage to the 'Chongarsky' bridge.

