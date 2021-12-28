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Dr. Daniel Nagase Speaks
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354 views • December 28, 2021
Canadian Dr. Daniel Nagase is interviewed by Melanie Risdon. Dr. Nagase became an instant folk hero after he was banned by the Canadian medical authorities for using Ivermectin to cure his patients. Here he analyzes Pfizer's safety data base and Covid vax adverse event records. The side effects and deaths from the Pfizer drug are alarming. This information was known before the drug was "approved" for emergency use, even though Ivermectin would likely have rendered the Pfizer injection totally unnecessary.
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