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Get ready for Christ's return: get right with God...now!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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8 views • May 07, 2020
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

The video was produced somewhere in Canada on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

This video is for education purposes only and all sources used are free to use under federal law. Taking this video down will be breaking federal law and discrimination against peoples freedom to promote education with the provided resources that are made to the public. Everything belongs to God and no individual can claim rights to anything. Thank you.

"Federal law allows citizens to reproduce, distribute, or exhibit portions of copyrighted motion pictures, videotaped, or video discs, without authorization of the copyright holder. This infringement of copyright is called, “Fair Use,” and is allowed for purposes of criticism, news, reporting, teaching, and parody. This article is written, and any image and video (includes music used in the video) in this article are used, in compliance with this law: Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C 107." All music, images, videos, sound effects and Audio Bible (which I paid for) is free to use under the copyright act law as mentioned in the above. If YouTube removes any videos for what they claim is a violation of copyright law, it is a false claim. All videos are for educational purposes only and not for profit on our part. We profit from none of the videos, but to simply share as it is allowed to do so in the laws of the land.

With all the events going on in the world, now is the time to get right with God. Regardless of your religion, only the prophecies of the Lord Jesus Christ and those of His holy prophets are coming to pass.

Shun worldliness, seek the Lord Jesus Christ and keep His holy ten commandments as per Revelation 14:12. Pray on our knees, extend your hands towards heaven as you pray and draw closer to the Christian God of the universe.

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
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godjesus christchristjesusyeshuaelohimgodheadget right with god
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy