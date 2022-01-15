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An0maly Goes Off on Trump Who Is Being a Staunch COVID Vaccine Salesman & Now Going After Desantis
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89 views • January 15, 2022
An0maly Goes Off on Trump Who Is Being a Staunch COVID Vaccine Salesman & Now Going After Desantis
An0maly - News Analysis & Hip-hop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMH0vQF5oO8&;t
TRUMP SNEAK DISSES DESANTIS Over Booster? Grandpa Moderna Is Getting Out Of Control.
An0maly - News Analysis & Hip-hop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMH0vQF5oO8&;t
TRUMP SNEAK DISSES DESANTIS Over Booster? Grandpa Moderna Is Getting Out Of Control.
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