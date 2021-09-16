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IRS to monitor transactions of all accounts over $600
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182 views • September 16, 2021
Democrats’ reconciliation bill has some concerning details hidden in it, including a plan to give the government access to monitor our banking activity. One America’s Camryn Kinsey has more from Washington.
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