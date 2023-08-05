Create New Account
Aaron Mate, Max Blumenthal: RFK jr stance on Israel (clipped from Bobby and the Lobby - The Grayzone live)
Contrarian
Published Yesterday

Clipped from "Bobby and the Lobby - The Grayzone live" on YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBnKYzBH2aI

 Streamed live 16 hours ago

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss Robert F. Kennedy Jr. backing out of an Israel-Palestine dialogue he'd agreed to with Blumenthal, and his deepening involvement with some of the Israel lobby's most extreme figures. They will also cover the latest Trump indictment with a special guest.

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiaabby martinmax blumenthalrfk jrbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesbobby kennedyaaron mateamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedomthe greyzone

