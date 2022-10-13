MAKEUP, MONEY AND MONSTERS: PROPHECY INSIGHTS FROM THE LORD

Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog

Today's word: Makeup is a hypnotizing deception that turns an original into a fake. The more users get into it the more they lose themselves to a mask that opens multiple gateways to sin. People need to turn from this because it connects them to demons in the long run, pursuing this brings in everything from poor self-esteem, delusions, a cage of "performance" and even perdition of the soul.

Cash will soon be in short supply. Banks are not solvent, they're hiding their lack of liquidity in a high-stakes poker gamble where depositors will be the big losers once it becomes known just how bad the U.S. financial situation really is.

Beast currency is CRYPTOCURRENCY, an online wallet with hidden strings that you don't control at the end of the day. The U.S. govt. is the creator of cryptocurrency and in the end they will come right out and debut ONLY ONLINE MONEY as the 'currency of the future'. You won't have any control over your funds, it will be credited and debited as the new govt. wants. That is the coming society of the beast.

End-time creatures are coming, massive sea monsters that will openly show themselves to the world just as inter-dimensional "alien" beings will. This will be a worldwide REVEAL, not a disclosure, when they are ready they will simply show themselves and this will be the breakdown of all normal society as we know it. Let the word of the Lord be true and all men a liar, as the Lord has said so it will be- let us build our faith for those times. God is a shelter to all who trust him, no matter the season. Amen.

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/19/makeup-money-monsters-prophetic-insight-from-the-lord-june-19-2022/

