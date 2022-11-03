LEAKED correspondence between FBI/DHS with TWITTER moderators!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
Nov 2, 2022
Tonight on The Right Dissident we discuss the recently leaked findings involving past communication between DHS, the FBI and Twitter moderators. They DIRECTLY contributed to the censorship of the Hunter Biden Laptop story.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1r6nsu-leaked-correspondence-between-fbidhs-with-twitter-moderators.html