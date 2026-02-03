AI and Job Displacement, an interview with Salim Ismail

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI and job displacement often dominate the conversation, but the reality is more nuanced. History shows that automation doesn’t eliminate work, it reshapes it. As AI takes on repetitive and dangerous tasks, people are freed to move into more creative, strategic, and human-centered roles. The latest interview unpacks this shift with real data and historical examples that challenge the fear narrative. Watch the full conversation to understand where work is actually headed.
#AIAndWork #FutureOfJobs #TechnologyTrends #InnovationTalk
