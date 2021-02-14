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SANDY HOOK MEDICAL Examiner Full and very STRANGE press conference - Purged/Banned/Lost unedited news reports and videos!
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855 views • February 14, 2021
Sandy Hook TRUTH! Medical Examiner Full press conference previously purged unedited media reports on the Sandy Hook False Flag.
Now you can decide for yourself.
Now you can decide for yourself.
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