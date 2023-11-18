Russia Loads Avangard Hypersonic Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

The Russian Defense Ministry said Russia's first Avangard Hypersonic Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Regiment has been put into service. President Vladimir Putin said the nuclear-capable missile could travel more than 20 times the speed of sound and put Russia ahead of other countries. The Avangard Hypersonic Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles have a "launch system" that gives them great maneuverability and makes them impossible to defend against.
