The Rutherford Institute John W. Whitehead Talks NSA Corruption and Underground Bunkers
Counter Culture Mom
Published 2 months ago


As founder of The Rutherford Institute, John W. Whitehead has been fighting for American freedom and constitutional rights for over 40 years. John reveals the underlying motivation of lawmakers in Washington, D.C. who work constantly to accumulate more wealth and power for themselves. “Fear is what gives the government amazing power,” John says. The government controls the masses by creating and then utilizing crises and disasters, and Americans have forgotten that “We the People” are the true governmental power. John explains the dangers when people stop thinking. He additionally exposes the corruption of the NSA, artificial intelligence, and the over 70 underground bunker systems that were built to protect the globalists. 



TAKEAWAYS


Sleeping Americans who are oblivious to the attacks against freedom within our own country is the greatest threat we face


The U.S. is an oligarchy, not a democracy, that is run by several hundred billionaires


Battlefield America: The War on the American People is John’s most comprehensive book about the destruction of U.S. freedom 


Getting involved with your local government is a great way to start working to help save the country



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Sign Up for Free Parent Media Guide: https://counterculturemom.com/

Amazon’s Palm Convenience System: https://bit.ly/3Kj2pBw 

Battlefield America Book: https://amzn.to/3U9UaMW

A Government of Wolves Book: https://amzn.to/3RQoDxl

The Erik Blair Diaries: https://amzn.to/3RAJ2Xu

The Tuttle Twins (Use code TINA for 40% off!): https://bit.ly/TUTTLETWINSCCM  


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE RUTHERFORD INSTITUTE 

Website: https://www.rutherford.org/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RutherfordInstitute 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rutherford_Inst 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/RutherfordInstitute 

Podcast: https://www.rutherford.org/podcast


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


