Episode 7 Change Focus - How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter

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DeSantis Slim Tuk MC1sc
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WY Trader's Vest
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Burris FastFire III
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KelTec RDB
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Mossberg MC1sc
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7gh64vJIPmatTzMDVFj0XX
https://www.mossberg.com/category/series/mc1sc/
Start Close behind cover, then one yard, then two, then three, then four, then No obstruction between you and the target
Establish sight picture then without transitioning
Mentally change focus from sighting eye to non-sighting eye then back to sighting eye.
Left and Right
Get inside the sights then switch to the other eye and notice the side of your rifle and your surroundings, then back to the sights.