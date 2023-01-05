Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Google Launches “Operation Jigsaw”: 4 Secret Methods of Online Censorship
GalacticStorm
Published 18 hours ago |
Google Launches “Operation Jigsaw”: 4 Secret Methods of Online Censorship

#Google has created a new initiative revolving around the idea of keeping people safe from #Misinformation and harmful language—and the way to do that is to control ever more what we are able to see and say online, called “Info Intervention.”

🔥 Watch here 👉https://ept.ms/4SecretMethods    

censorshipfreedom of speechmisinformationfacts matterroman balmakovepoch tvoperation jigsaw

