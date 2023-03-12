Create New Account
10 years of MASSIVE AUTOIMMUNE disease. Vax Forecast.
Vaccine-Vax-Booster Forecast:  Stew Peters and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny.    www.DrTenpenny.com

Vaccines shut down the immune system. Start detoxing with Ivermectin, Iodine, EDTA, NAC, Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM) and more:   

www.EnergyMe333.com/articles/healthSuperfoods.html

Vaxx Death Numbers.FULL SHOW: NEW EPIDEMIC: People DROPPING DEAD From VAXX! So MANY DEATHS: Media Can No Longer HIDE TRUTH! March 2023. https://rumble.com/v2beoey-new-epidemic-people-dropping-dead-from-vaxx-so-many-deaths-media-can-no-lon.html

AND Mirrored:

https://www.brighteon.com/3c45c6e9-e5da-421c-b4fa-e159f0f4dfed

"Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is back with Stew to report that as deaths soar the mainstream media can no longer conceal the truth about the deadly vaccines!"

Sherri J. Tenpenny, DO, AOBEM(95-06), AOBNMM, ABIHM Bio:

"Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor, board certified in three medical specialties. The author of Saying No To Vaccines, Dr. Tenpenny was a full-time Emergency Medicine physician and the director of the Emergency Department in Findlay, Ohio From 1986 to 1998. In 1996 she opened the Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio (originally in Strongsville) to provide the best of integrative medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. She has lectured at Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve Medical School on various topics in the field of Integrative Medicine."  www.DrTenpenny.com 


