BULLSEYE! Ukrainian troops occupied a Pokrovsk house in less than one minute
176 views • 2 days ago

All precise strikes by Russian fighters from Center Group quickly covered Ukrainian troops attempting to occupy a house, destroying it in less than a minute with multiple warheads. Russian channel released a short video on August 26, 2025, showing three Ukrainian soldiers heading for a temporary deployment point in one of the destroyed houses on the Pokrovsk Krasnoarmeysk direction. They were spotted by Russian scouts, who were trying to hide among the rubble, while hoping to remain undetected. However, they were met with a series of devastating blows from Center Group.

First, their shelter was quickly blown apart by an artillery shell, which hit precisely according to the scout's coordinates. The occupied house was then destroyed by a powerful explosion! After that, two Russian UAV then followed, arriving with their precision strikes on the building. Instead of Ukrainians taking cover, the visuals showed everything being leveled! As fighting intensifies on the Pokrovsk front, Center Group with their 2A36 "Giatsint-B" towed cannons, relentlessly destroys Ukrainian positions. Despite the news being pumped up by Kiev about the situation in Pokrovsk, the conditions for Ukrainian forces is not only complicated, but continues to suffer from a scarce shortage of equipment and personnel!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

