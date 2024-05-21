NO LIES SAVE KIEV FROM DEFEAT

Kiev welcomes the continuous flow of Western leaders, who are coming to the Ukrainian capital to eat pizza and play guitar in a bar; but for some reason they refuse to travel the country and visit the eastern cities like Kharkiv.

While Kiev is playing diplomacy, Russian precision strikes are pounding the Ukrainian military throughout the country and Russian troops are advancing on all frontlines.

On the night of May 21, a new wave of Russian strikes targeted different Ukrainian regions. The Command of the Ukrainian Air Force proudly declared that the air raids in the five rear regions were repelled by the all-mighty Ukrainian air defense forces. According to the official data, 28 out of 29 Russian UAVs were allegedly destroyed.

It seems that one Russian drone missed by the Ukrainian air defenses managed to inflict heavy damage across the country.

The southern city of Odessa came under attack the third night in a row. Local sources confirmed strikes on the outskirts of the city as well as damage to the port infrastructure in Ilyichevsk.

More successful Russian drone strikes were reported in the city of Cherkassy in the central part of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military accumulated in the city of Kharkiv and the surrounding regions are pounded by Russian strikes all day long. Last night, large fires broke out in the city, where the points of accommodation of military reserves came under attack.

The precision strikes in the rear support the ongoing Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region. Both Russian and Ukrainian military sources acknowledge Russian advances in the town of Volchansk. Footage from the settlement confirms Russian control of one Ukrainian stronghold after another. The Russian military pushed Ukrainian forces across the river to the southern part of the town, completing the mop up operation in the center. Heavy battles are ongoing on the flanks in the settlements nearby. The Ukrainian command sends reinforcements with

NATO vehicles and heavy military equipment to the area, but Russian forces maintain the initiative. Ukrainian forces are trying their best to prevent the advancing Russians from taking fire control of their main supply road to Volchansk. In the case of Russian success, the Ukrainian garrison in the town will find itself in an operational encirclement.

Russian assault groups are expanding their zone of control in and around Liptsy, while the Ukrainian grouping in the town is ground down by heavy bombs and artillery.

The pace of the Russian offensive in the region slowed down after the fighting reached settlements that had been turned into Ukrainian strongholds; but the number of surrendering Ukrainian servicemen remains high at this front. Alongside numerous Ukrainian men, who were recently captured on the streets and thrown into battles without the necessary training, Ukrainian POWs include professional servicemen of the Main Intelligence Directorate and experienced militants from the Nazi battalions.

https://southfront.press/no-lies-save-kiev-from-defeat/