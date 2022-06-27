Allowance From Joe Biden Gave Hunter Money for Hookers

Did President Joe Biden know he was financing his son’s procurement of prostitutes when he regularly transferred money to Hunter Biden. The Washington Examiner has an interesting report today that sheds more light on Hunter Biden’s participation in an escort ring linked to Russia.

Later in today’s TruNews, Doc Burkhart and Rick Wiles will tell you about plans to build NATO-like military alliances in Asia and the Middle East.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/27/22