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Heaven is for Real
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57 views • August 13, 2021
Many people claim to have had visions of the afterlife during near-death experiences, some even claim to have visited heaven and to have seen deceased relatives there. Are these experiences genuine? Can they be trusted? In this study we compare these experiences with what the Bible teaches about heaven, death and the afterlife.
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We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
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