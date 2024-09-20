BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All Good Lives Matter song, 1960s Country version
Loves Greatness com
Loves Greatness com
29 views • 7 months ago

with improved lyrics that was in  the 1950s version

Song Title: "All Good Lives Matter"
By Victor Khrist Donlon

Verse 1:
All good lives matter, we declare it true,
The 90% with hearts that shine through.
Against the ones who prey on the innocent,
We pray they repent, before time is spent.

Psychopaths, sociopaths, and narcissists they are,
Ten percent of the crowd, spreading their scar.
Reform if they can, but if they refuse,
We’ll protect the good, they’ve no excuse.

Pre-Chorus:
There’s only one race on this earth, it’s clear,
The human one, we all hold dear.
Good lives will rise and set us free,
We are the hope of humanity.

Chorus:
All good lives matter, that’s our vow,
We’ll stand together, starting now.
Narcissists, psychopaths, tearing at seams,
We’ll block their harm, we’ll guard our dreams.
We’ll help where we can, but we’re drawing the line,
To keep them from harming these good lives,
Because all good lives matter, with love that’s divine.

Verse 2:
We believe in change, in second chances,
But not for those with wicked glances.
The narcissist who seeks control,
We’ll break the chains, we’ll take back our souls.

If redemption’s found, we’ll welcome back,
But if they harm, we’ll stay on track.
The psychopaths who feel no remorse,
We’ll keep them from our peaceful course.

Pre-Chorus:
There’s only one race on this earth, it’s clear,
The human one, we all hold dear.
Good lives will rise and set us free,
We are the hope of humanity.

Chorus:
All good lives matter, that’s our creed,
We’re building a world where love’s the seed.
Narcissists, sociopaths, toxic in sight,
We’ll keep them at bay, we’ll stand for what’s right.
We’ll help where we can, but we’re drawing the line,
To keep them from harming these good lives,
Because all good lives matter, with love that’s divine.

Bridge:
For those who harm, we’ll offer a way,
To change their hearts, to heal and stay.
But if their minds can’t find the light,
We’ll hold them back, we’ll guard the night.

No room for hate, no place for pain,
Only love in our domain.

Chorus:
All good lives matter, that’s our cry,
For the kind, for the gentle, we’ll reach for the sky.
Psychopaths, narcissists, hearts gone astray,
We’ll keep them from harm, we’ll light the way.
We’ll help where we can, but we won’t fall,
To keep them from harming these good lives,
Because all good lives matter, united we call.

Outro:
All good lives matter, and we’ll stand strong,
With love and peace, we’ll right the wrong.
The wicked can change, or they’ll be kept apart,
We’ll guard against harm with all of our heart.
Because all good lives matter, we’re here to be smart,
Loving greatness and achieving greatness, that’s our part.
The heart of the movement to save the world and play our role,
To save the world and ignite every mind and soul,
Peace on earth is our goal.

