26. A Reasonable Approach

23. A Reasonable Approach

25 views • April 16, 2023

To hit the mark, having not stepped on the rakes.

But if some my business hasn’t succeeded,

I'm going ahead and doing what's doing

And having reliance on my own strengths,

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