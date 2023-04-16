26. A Reasonable Approach

Being a person who's aimed at the fruiting,
And having reliance on my own strengths,
I'm going ahead and doing what's doing
With dignity, pride and self-reverence sense.
But if some my business hasn’t succeeded,
I'll make a fresh start and correct the mistakes,
Change the requirements list and time limit
To hit the mark, having not stepped on the rakes.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.