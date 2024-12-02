Yemeni Resistance attacks US Destroyer & 3 Supply Ships with 16 ballistic missiles & drones in Gulf of Aden & Arabian Sea - ENG translated

YEMENI RESISTANCE STEPS UP OPERATIONS attacking U.S. destroyer and 3 Supply Ships with 16 ballistic missiles and drones in Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea.

From Yemeni Resistance: The operation comes as a victory for the injustice of the Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in response to the crimes of the Israeli enemy against our brothers in #Gaza - Yemeni Military Spox Saree.

Adding:

JUST IN! NBC, citing sources, reports that Biden is expected to pardon his son Hunter on two criminal cases. Seconds later, The White House reports that Biden has pardoned his son Hunter.

Biden stated that the accusations against his son Hunter are attempts to "break" him and there is no reason to believe that they will stop.

He also claims that he kept his promise not to influence the work of the U.S. Department of Justice, despite the decision to pardon his son, and hopes that "Americans will understand such a step."

Adding, from Rybar:

Crisis in Syria (Syrian desert and border areas): third day of aid convoys arriving in Aleppo

Situation as of the end of December 1, 2024

In the desert at the junction of the Homs, Hama and Deir ez-Zor provinces, the battle of fakes, rumors and hearsay for primacy in the information agenda continues.

▪️On the very first day, there were reports of the mobilization of the "Free Syrian Army" (ex-"Jaysh Maghawir al-Thawra") forces, trained at the US base in At-Tanf, and their alleged advance either towards Palmyra, Tifor or even Damascus.

The group's strength is a few hundred people, and theoretically they could have infiltrated through the desert - especially given the withdrawal of troops. But so far, there is no objective evidence of this in the public domain.

▪️From Deir ez-Zor, the Bakkarah tribe loyal to Bashar Assad allegedly set out on the first day and went almost in full force to Aleppo. Similarly, parts of the 4th division of Maher Assad allegedly moved out from Deir ez-Zor, although it seems they were not even there.

▪️This did not prevent the militants (both ISIS and HTS with the SNA) from claiming that the convoys heading to aid Assad had already been bombed by the militants. Some wrote about ISIS, others about the "Free Syrian Army" from Et-Tanf. As a result, no one went anywhere and no one killed anyone.

📍But real reinforcements set out on the third day.

Footage appeared in Sout showing Iraqi "Al-Hashd al-Shaabi" detachments crossing the border with Syria at the official border crossing of Al-Bu Kamal from the Iraqi Al-Qaim. Given that the Iranian military base named after Imam Ali is quite close to Al-Bu Kamal, and further west there is a road leading directly to Palmyra from the south, it is logical to assume that the reinforcements split into several columns, and the footage captured only one of them.

📌The column was immediately "destroyed" in the media, with claims of an attack by the Americans. In fact, the explosions were attributed to the work of the Syrian military against roaming militants in the desert (which once again confirms the activity of terrorists).

As we have already written, the appearance of the Iranian "Al-Hashd al-Shaabi" detachments should not be recorded as an unambiguous Iranian move, since the Al-Hashd al-Shaabi certainly do not consider themselves to be openly pro-Iranian groups. In this case, it is primarily about assistance from Iraq.

@rybar



