New Crazy Epstein Files Revelations | Trump To help Savannah Guthrie's Kidnapped Mom | 2/6/26
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1454 followers
1 day ago

Weekly News Report! We all know Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself- now, new information has come out that raises that probability even higher. You've seen her on the Today show- Savannah Guthrie's mom has been kidnapped, & supposedly a ransom in Bitcoin is being demanded. Trump says he wants the Federal government to help in any way possible. ICE WATCH- far left set up blockades, and it seems to backfire. Melinda Gates responds to allegations against Bill Gates in Epstein files. All of that and much more in This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/new-crazy-epstein-files-revelations/

donald trumpdojbill gatesepsteinjeffery epsteinepstein filesmelinda gatesleslie wexnerepstein didnt kill himselfepstein listrober maxwellsavannah gutherie mom kidnapped
