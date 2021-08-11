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COVID19 was fake - Delta variant come from the 'vaccines'
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84 views • August 11, 2021
Uploaded for pacsteam.org
The first main part of this film is clips taken from The warroom show 9. August 2021 and Mike Adams on the Alex Jones show also posted as a separate report called "COVID-19 Hoax Is Greatest Theatrical Event In History"
Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the evidence of Covid-19 being the greatest public hoax in history. Read more here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-08-hhs-documents-admit-the-cdc-has-never-isolated-any-covid-19-virus-global-hoax.html
This forum got reset Dec. 2020
http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?f=10&;t=2
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The first main part of this film is clips taken from The warroom show 9. August 2021 and Mike Adams on the Alex Jones show also posted as a separate report called "COVID-19 Hoax Is Greatest Theatrical Event In History"
Mike Adams of https://naturalnews.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the evidence of Covid-19 being the greatest public hoax in history. Read more here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-08-hhs-documents-admit-the-cdc-has-never-isolated-any-covid-19-virus-global-hoax.html
This forum got reset Dec. 2020
http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?f=10&;t=2
PLEASE SHARE
---
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