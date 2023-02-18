Had To Pull My Car Over To Show This Unearthly Mess 2/16/23 John Graf 10.1K subscribers

As I was driving through Huntington Beach I could see this sicking massive battlefield on both sides of the sky from my car windows. I have never been more livid at the mainstream news than I was today. Not reporting this is just so wrong, so evil. People we need help now. The media is not our friend!!!!! Helen Keller could have seen there was something wrong above us today. By the way...if these were real jets above us here I would have heard them. I never heard a peep all day. In fact I have never heard ANY engines on these spewing vehicles. They are silent just like these freakazoids I caught in 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPCEk...

https://youtu.be/1b05EpqD0I8



