© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proof-The-COVID-Vax-is-Designed-To-KILL!
Follow
1
Share
Report
192 views • July 17, 2021
Do your own research, don't believe me, or anyone, but follow the evidence, the mainstream media was never your ally or your truth teller, it's quite the opposite, think back how many thousands of times they lied to you, over and over, about everything. The only time they will tell you the truth is if that truth fits in well with their agenda.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.