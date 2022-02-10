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KNOW THYSELF - You can only be offended if you want to be
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61 views • February 10, 2022
Jesse Lee Peterson takes a call from Thomas out of Michigan who is easily offended by words. Jesse explains that it's not normal to be so soft, especially for Men and that people should use these things in life to learn to overcome.
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