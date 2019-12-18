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Happy Crimble & Many Rudolph! (Beatles Christmas 2019)
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14 views • December 18, 2019
'Tis the season for people to reflect upon the past year. With the publication of Plastic Macca, a whole new audience has been introduced to the Paul is Dead theory (PID). Importantly, the subject matter has not only received more recognition, but has also gained in credibility. Paul McCartney's death and replacement is increasingly being treated as a serious matter. Whereas before, people would laugh it off as a "hoax," more and more are beginning to see that it really did happen. Sleepy eyes are awakening to the reality that a Beatle was impostor-replaced. People are shocked and stunned!
It is through the determined efforts of dedicated researchers that the truth is coming to light. All of the Faulsehoods are being exposed. Some are refusing to stand for it - and if you don't stand for something, you will Faul for anything.
I hope this Christmas message offers some hope that the veil of deception is slowly being lifted. This goes not only for the PID situation, but also for other lies and deceits that have kept people in blissful ignorance. The new year promises to bring more revelations that will tear at the fabric of the phony world in which we live. PID is but one thread that threatens to pull the whole Faulse reality apart at the seams.
With that, I wish you a very merry Christmas and the happiest of new years!
Happy Crimble & Many Rudolph!
Tina
Tina Foster is the leading expert on PID/PWR. She is an attorney and the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements." Both are available at amazon.com
Tina's blog is Plastic Macca ~ Paul is Dead at plasticmacca.blogspot.com
It is through the determined efforts of dedicated researchers that the truth is coming to light. All of the Faulsehoods are being exposed. Some are refusing to stand for it - and if you don't stand for something, you will Faul for anything.
I hope this Christmas message offers some hope that the veil of deception is slowly being lifted. This goes not only for the PID situation, but also for other lies and deceits that have kept people in blissful ignorance. The new year promises to bring more revelations that will tear at the fabric of the phony world in which we live. PID is but one thread that threatens to pull the whole Faulse reality apart at the seams.
With that, I wish you a very merry Christmas and the happiest of new years!
Happy Crimble & Many Rudolph!
Tina
Tina Foster is the leading expert on PID/PWR. She is an attorney and the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements." Both are available at amazon.com
Tina's blog is Plastic Macca ~ Paul is Dead at plasticmacca.blogspot.com
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