Florida- "Shoot Home Invaders;" NY- Protect Squatters -- The Blue-Red State Sifting Mechanism
Published 18 hours ago

While New York state arrests homeowners who changed the locks on squatters, Florida sheriff states that he appreciated if you saved taxpayers money by shooting home invaders. The blue crazy states, protect, criminals, while the red states uphold law and order. Unless you can provide your own home, security, where would you rather live? It's a blue red state sifting mechanism. #florida #newyork #squatters #woke

floridarepublicansnew yorklawsheriffrightsus politicsarrestednew york citypropertyfederalismsquattershomeownerred statemiddle-classblue statesquatters rightsand ordersifting mechanismcommon democrats

