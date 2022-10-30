WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU CRITICIZE THAT GROUP OF PEOPLE

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“To learn who rules over you simply look to those you cannot criticize.”
"All White people are evil" - WHITE PEOPLE: The only race you can legally discriminate against...
🔗 All Credit To BARRICADE GARAGE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Koll2tjLX_s
Mirrored - Just a Dude
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