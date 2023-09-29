Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 25, 2023

Episode 2114 - Where’s all the cash? What is learned helplessness? Ted does a 20 minute must hear rant on life choices that kill! What is asymmetrical warfare? Protocols for insomnia. What is the real motivation for bogus food recalls. Plus much more. High energy must listen show!
