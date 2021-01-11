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Keep The Faith
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70 views • January 11, 2021
Special message from Mike Lindell.
It was extremely vital that the American People turned out to vote in mass numbers.
Same for the Georgia run-off.
We helped expose the CRIMINALS by breaking the algorithms.
Had we turned out in poor numbers, our lives would be very different TODAY.
Those of faith continue with your prayers.
God Bless America.
It was extremely vital that the American People turned out to vote in mass numbers.
Same for the Georgia run-off.
We helped expose the CRIMINALS by breaking the algorithms.
Had we turned out in poor numbers, our lives would be very different TODAY.
Those of faith continue with your prayers.
God Bless America.
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