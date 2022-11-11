ARK and BEACON VISIONS

May 9, 2021

Dear brothers and sisters,

As I was spending time with the Lord earlier this afternoon, in my secret place, I received a vision from the Lord. In this vision I saw a large boat, an Ark. It was in the middle of a violent and raging storm. I saw high waves rocking that boat from side to side uncontrollably. It was quite an overpowering sight. Then the Holy Spirit started speaking to me and telling me that I, and all those who are trusting in the Lord wholeheartedly and holding onto Jesus, are in His ark, not to fear. He also told me that soon we will see and feel much rocking, but the Lord will hold us steadily inside His Ark. He needs us to continue to trust in him.

Then my vision changed and I saw Jesus' arm extending down from heaven. He grabbed a hold of my arm which was raised upward and He held it tightly.

Then, my vision switched back to the previous one about the Ark, but this time I saw a beacon on the right side of the Ark, and it was shedding its light toward the Ark. The Holy Spirit told me that the beacon symbolized hope. In the middle of the storm, we can look out our 'Ark windows' and see His glorious light projected over us to remind us to trust in Him. For only He is our hope.

The verse I was given to share with this vision is found in Psalm 29:10 The Lord sits enthroned over the flood; the Lord is enthroned as king forever. The Lord gives strength to his people; the Lord blesses his people with peace. May the name of the Lord be praised forever and ever! Amen!!

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

